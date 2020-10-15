Camon 16 Premier the most “Award-winning” smartphone Internationally

With changing technologies and new developments in the tech industry, smartphone brands have to come up with innovative ideas to match the pace. TECNO, in this race can be seen providing its customers with the best and latest technologies in most affordable prices.

The internationally commended smartphone brand, TECNO, is known to bring up best quality products and innovative campaigns. Recently, TECNO, launched Camon 16 Premier that is said to be a pioneering phone for photography. The phone, has become talk of the town due to its amazing features such as the 128GB+8GB Large Memory, Helio G90T processor, a 33W flash charge, and 4500mAh Battery. Its 6.9" Dual Dot-in Display 3D texture of the body design gives the phone a sleek and trendy look.

With a 64MP Quad Rear Camera and 48MP Dual Front Camera the phone is being called the ‘Photography King’. Intelligent Photography and Videography, using the TAIVOS Technology, Camon 16 Premier gives an amazing 4K camera effect to pictures making them stand out more professionally. Other specifications as the Bokeh effect, AI wide-angle selfie dual camera, AI Beauty Mode (helps detect dark skin data) and the beautiful Night Portraits, give a special edge to this King Phone.

TECNO has also been internationally recognized and awarded for its remarkable specifications. Camon 16 Premier won the “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award – 2020” for its exceptional camera functions at IFA – the world’s largest and most influential home appliance and consumer electronics event. Companies like Huawei, Sony, TCL, Siemens, Google, and other prominent companies had also participated. Camon 16 Premier winning this award showcases TECNO’s advanced technical level and exceptional competitiveness in the international mobile industry.

Another International achievement for TECNO is winning the Look In Person (LIP) competition for Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) 2020 in Track 5: Dark Complexion Portrait Segmentation Challenge, strengthening TECNO as the leader in dark complexion imaging.

Camon 16 Premier has already launched globally including African countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and many others including Qatar, Uganda, UAE, India, and Malaysia. With its remarkable performance and affordability, TECNO has become one of the best-selling smartphones globally. With its incredible devices coming out back to back customers are keen to will TECNO bring next!