Thu Oct 15, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor postpones wedding with Alia Bhatt: report

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020
For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor there appears to be no wedding in sight for the two in the near future

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans had been counting down days to see the power couple exchange garlands at their wedding. 

However, it seems there may be another possible delay in the pair’s nuptials if reports are to be believed.

Owing to their work commitments as well as the recent tragedy that struck the family over the loss of Rishi Kapoor, there appears to be no wedding in sight for the two in the near future.

Times of India cited a source, saying: "There will be no wedding this year, and maybe not next year either. He (Rishi Kapoor) passed away in April. So there's absolutely no question of a wedding until the middle of 2021."

On the work front, the couple will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.

