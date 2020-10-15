Hailey Bieber reminds her fans to vote in the upcoming US elections 2020

Hailey Bieber is using her social media presence to remind her fans to vote in the upcoming US election 2020.

The supermodel took to her Instagram account to impart a very important message - but in style.

Hailey uploaded a picture of herself wearing a muted grey crop top that says 'voting is hot' written over it.

She points towards the text inscripted on her top saying, "The coolest, hottest, most attractive thing you can do is VOTE. Thank you and goodbye."

Check out Hailey Bieber's post here







