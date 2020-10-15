Prince Harry disses royal family in iconic move: Duke giving Archie the childhood he never had

Prince Harry did not regret exiting the royal family because he didn't want Archie to suffer like he did as a child

Prince Harry seemed to be attacking the royal family in a brutal jibe aimed at shedding light on the extreme adversities he suffered growing up as a royal.



According to a source, the Duke of Sussex is building a comfortable and secure childhood for his son Archie that he himself never had.

“They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted,” the insider revealed to PEOPLE.

“They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play—all the private space is a dream for them," they added.

Earlier, Harry talked about how he did not regret exiting the royal family because he didn't want Meghan and Archie to go through what he did as a child.



"Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place," Harry said in a different interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to North America after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

They have been spending time together during the COVID-19 lockdown in their Montecito abode in Santa Barbara, California.