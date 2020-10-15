Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to make monumental decision about kids amid nasty custody battle

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt will appear in court next month to settle visitation arrangement for their six children

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are about to make a key decision about their kids amid their ongoing legal battle.



The former power couple are all set to appear in court next month in order to settle their visitation arrangement for their six children during the 2020 holiday season.

This means that the entire family may be reunited for the holidays this year, as reported by Us Weekly.

“The holiday visitation had been set before the custody trial,” a source told the outlet.

“Brad will see the children on Christmas Day. He is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year. The decision will be made by the judge in November," the insider added.

Brad and Angelina have been at loggerheads amid an ugly legal battle about the custody of their kids ever since the actress filed for divorce.

“Brad thinks Angie is being unreasonable with her demands, especially when it comes to their children,” a source told In Touch previously.

“She’s had the kids so much more than he has that, of course, it’s creating distance. That’s his biggest issue. He feels she’s dragging this divorce out to create a barrier between him and the kids," they added.

Brad and Angie share six kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

