Halsey wins hearts of Turkish fans with her latest pictures

Halsey on Wednesday shared pictures from her visit to Turkey.
The singer, who recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly for the latter's new album, revealed her arrival through a latest Instagram post which she captioned in Turkish language.
Halsey shared multiple pictures of cats, Turkish food and some glimpses of a city which her fans thought looked like Istanbul.
"Saçmalama! (don't be silly!)," she captioned her Instagram post.