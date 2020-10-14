Kim Kardashian urges fans to vote as she celebrates 190-million followers on Instagram

Reality star Kim Kardashian chose the perfect way to celebrate a milestone as she crossed 190 million followers on Instagram, urging fans to vote in the US election.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star acknowledged the milestone as she shared stunning pictures from her fitting room.

The 39-year-old star captioned the post: '190 Million seriously I love u guys so much!!! I appreciate you all more than you know!'

She continued: 'Please VOTE! You have the power to change your future!'

Kim appears in a chocolate look as she teamed a bodysuit with leather trousers. The mother-of-four looks gorgeous with her flawless makeup.



Kim is following to her younger sister Kylie Jenner in terms of followers, as the make-up mogul’s got a cool 198m fans.