Ariana Grande shares release date of her new album

Ariana Grande on Wednesday left her fans excited as she hinted at releasing her new album this month.

Taking to her social media accounts, the singer wrote, "Cant wait to give you my album this month".

She made the announcement first on Twitter and later took to Instagram to share the screenshot of her tweet. The singer is followed by over 200 million people on Instagram.

The 27-year-old released her fifth studio album in February 2019.Earlier this year, Grande collaborated with Lady Gaga on “Rain on Me” and Justin Bieber on “Stuck with U.”