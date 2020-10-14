close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2020

Ariana Grande shares release date of her new album

Ariana Grande on Wednesday  left her fans excited   as she hinted at releasing her new album this month.

Taking to her social media accounts, the singer wrote, "Cant wait to give  you my album this month".

She made the announcement first on Twitter and later took to Instagram to share the  screenshot of her tweet. The singer is followed by over 200 million people on Instagram.

The 27-year-old released her fifth studio album in February 2019.Earlier this year,  Grande collaborated with Lady Gaga on “Rain on Me” and Justin Bieber on “Stuck with U.”

