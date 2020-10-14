Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan seems to fulfil desire of her Pakistani fans

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan - who has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of Turkish hit series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on state-run TV- seems to fulfil desire of her fans who want the actress to visit the country.

Esra's admirers - who are smitten with the Turkish star after her role as Halime Sultan - want to see her in Pakistan as soon as possible. The versatile actress's Instagram account has been booming with comments of the people who asked her to visit the country.

Esra seems to fulfil the sweet request of her fans as she knows they love her the most among the entire cast of 'Ertugrul'.

Her latest moves, appearing in Pakistani wears and texting in Urdu, seem to be a positive gesture toward their request.

The Turkish actress is stealing hearts across the globe with her spectacular performance in new season of her hit drama 'Ramo'.



Esra's dazzling looks in her romantic show attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.