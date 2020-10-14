close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2020

Piers Morgan captures attention with his move after an 'invader' horrifies 'Good Morning Britain' studio

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 14, 2020

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan, who  is widely known to cause a stir on screen with his contentious  views and gestures, got  the attention of his admirers  as he screamed in terror and  mocked Laura Tobin and Ranvir Singh's horrified reaction to a mouse in the studio.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were left in shock by a tiny mouse who intruded in the studio and terrorised the cast and crew.

The former newspaper editor mocked  host Laura Tobin and political editor Singh as they also screamed when they saw a mouse in the studio.

The  55-year-old  presenter  broke the news as saying: 'There is a mouse on the studio floor, everybody shrieks and wails.

On the other hand,  Viewers noticed his  sizeable  feet during the  interview with Lorraine Kelly and they broke the news on  social media to attract some funny comments from the fans. He was  seen on ITV's Lorraine to plug his new book 'Wake Up'.

