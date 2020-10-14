Piers Morgan captures attention with his move after an 'invader' horrifies 'Good Morning Britain' studio

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan, who is widely known to cause a stir on screen with his contentious views and gestures, got the attention of his admirers as he screamed in terror and mocked Laura Tobin and Ranvir Singh's horrified reaction to a mouse in the studio.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were left in shock by a tiny mouse who intruded in the studio and terrorised the cast and crew.

The former newspaper editor mocked host Laura Tobin and political editor Singh as they also screamed when they saw a mouse in the studio.

The 55-year-old presenter broke the news as saying: 'There is a mouse on the studio floor, everybody shrieks and wails.



On the other hand, Viewers noticed his sizeable feet during the interview with Lorraine Kelly and they broke the news on social media to attract some funny comments from the fans. He was seen on ITV's Lorraine to plug his new book 'Wake Up'.