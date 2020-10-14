After Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich to also drop a breakup song about her

Max Ehrich appears to be unstoppable after his split with Demi Lovato as the actor is rolling out one move after the other to seek her attention.

The actor is now reportedly releasing a song encircling his former ladylove and their now-crumbled romance that has been turning bitter with each passing day.

As per TMZ, the track will be dropped on Friday and will give glimpse of the night he first met the Skyscraper singer.

The outlet reported that the song will showcase Ehrich’s “inner dialogue” during that first night and how he was certain about their love story but also apprehensive about falling for her.

According to the sources, the song was recorded by Ehrich during quarantine in a “makeshift studio” before Lovato had called it quits and they were living together.

Earlier, E! News had reported that Lovato was in contact with lawyers after Ehrich had been refusing to “leave her alone.”