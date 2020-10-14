Shahid Kapoor didn’t think he and Mira Rajput would even 'last for 15 minutes’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been going strong since 2014 when they first met

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of Bollywood’s most loved pairings with many fans enraptured by their chemistry.

Despite their age difference, the lovebirds have been going strong since 2014 when they first met. During an interview with Vogue, the Kabir Singh actor had discussed the first time he met Mira and all the qualms they had.

“The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around... Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’” he said.

Mira said during the interview, that it turned out to be better for them to meet as regular people: “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are.”

Shahid had revealed during an interview with Koffee with Karan what the first thing he said to Mira and vice versa: “Why would you want to marry someone who is so older than you?” asked Shahid.

“Why would you want to marry someone who is so younger than you?” responded Mira.