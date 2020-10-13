Joe Jonas gushes over new mom Sophie Turner, says he 'is in awe' after daughter's arrival

Joe Jonas is in awe of Sophie Turner and the two are very much obsessed with each other

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents this summer after welcoming a beautiful daughter named Willa.

The couple grew even more close to each other, said a source, as they took on the new journey of parenthood with their bundle of joy.

Recently, while speaking to Hollywood Life, an insider revealed Joe is in awe of Sophie and the two are very much obsessed with each other.

"Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer," the source said, "They are both head over heels in love with their little girl."

Joe is reportedly "in awe of how amazing his wife is," the insider further said explaining, "He feels like he really hit the jackpot because she’s handled everything so well."

"Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it. She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth," the source shared. "She has such a calm demeanor about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro. Joe has been a total hands on dad the entire way. He’s more than a support system, he’s an equal partner and they make a great team."

"The best part is that they are a team on everything, and they really make it all fun," the second source continued. "Even being up in the middle of the night together is fun. They both love being parents so much, this really is the best thing to ever happen to them."