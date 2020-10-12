PTA, TikTok management discuss resumption of services in Pakistan

The official logo of TikTok displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. — AFP/Files

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday held a meeting with Chinese-owned app TikTok's senior management to discuss the video-sharing platform's services' resumption in the country.



According to a press release by the PTA, a virtual meeting was held between the two parties today during "in an effort to have meaningful engagement with PTA, and in compliance with instructions of the Authority with respect to moderating the unlawful online content in accordance with laws of Pakistan."



The press release said that TikTok's senior representative highlighted the efforts that were taken and also shared future strategy on how to improve content moderation keeping in mind Pakistan's laws.

The chairman PTA asked TikTok's management to provide tangible timelines on when the proposed actions can be taken.



"Both sides resolved to continue their engagement to arrive at a mutually acceptable mechanism to continue to provide safe internet experience to the users in Pakistan," concluded the press release.

PTA bans TikTok

The PTA had banned TikTok on Friday after it "failed to fully comply" with its instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content."

The step was taken, according to the PTA, after the authority said it received a number of complaints from different segments of society against "immoral and indecent" content on the video-sharing application.



“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority's instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” a statement issued by the PTA read.

“The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”