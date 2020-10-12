close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Disha Patani and her beau Tiger Shroff look cosy in casual outfits as they appear together in Bandhara

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Bollywood's rumoured lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff look steamy in casual outfits as spotted out and about in Bandhara.

The duo rocked  casual looks as Disha was seen sporting a plain white Jordan tee along with a pair of black shorts, while Tiger opted for a  blue hoodie for the outing amid rumours of their  romance.

As per reports,  Disha previously spent time with Tiger’s family   which resulted in some pretty hilarious videos featuring the actress and Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff.

Both stars often snapped together in the city as they step out for gym class, movie date or brunch. 

Disha and Tiger,  in the latest pictures, can be seen arriving together in Bandra. 

