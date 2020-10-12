Disha Patani and her beau Tiger Shroff look cosy in casual outfits as they appear together in Bandhara

Bollywood's rumoured lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff look steamy in casual outfits as spotted out and about in Bandhara.

The duo rocked casual looks as Disha was seen sporting a plain white Jordan tee along with a pair of black shorts, while Tiger opted for a blue hoodie for the outing amid rumours of their romance.

As per reports, Disha previously spent time with Tiger’s family which resulted in some pretty hilarious videos featuring the actress and Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff.

Both stars often snapped together in the city as they step out for gym class, movie date or brunch.

Disha and Tiger, in the latest pictures, can be seen arriving together in Bandra.

