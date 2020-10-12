close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
October 12, 2020

Robert Pattinson mesmerises fans as he returns to set of 'The Batman' for shooting

Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Actor Robert Pattinson mesmerised fans with his appearance on the set of 'The Batman' as he arrived at St George's Hall to shoot a scene after  coronavirus lockdown.

The actor returned to the set of his much-awaited movie  The Batman for the first time on Wednesday, cutting a dashing look in a black dress.

The 34-year-old - dressed  in black woollen coat -  was photographed while he was taking protection   under an umbrella as a downpour swept over the city.

A large of his fans  gathered at the venue to see their favorite star ahead of the actor's arrival on  the set.

The production of the movie has reportedly  resumed, which was  previously halted after the cinema release date was delayed until 2022 due to the  pandemic crisis.

Dozens of vans could be seen parked outside the hall as member of the crew lifted plastic-covered items into the building - including what appeared to be a security body scanner.

The building was cordoned off with railings to stop the public getting too close to filming, as workmen set up the location before the cameras rolled again.

