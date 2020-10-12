Robert Pattinson mesmerises fans as he returns to set of 'The Batman' for shooting

Actor Robert Pattinson mesmerised fans with his appearance on the set of 'The Batman' as he arrived at St George's Hall to shoot a scene after coronavirus lockdown.

The actor returned to the set of his much-awaited movie The Batman for the first time on Wednesday, cutting a dashing look in a black dress.

The 34-year-old - dressed in black woollen coat - was photographed while he was taking protection under an umbrella as a downpour swept over the city.

A large of his fans gathered at the venue to see their favorite star ahead of the actor's arrival on the set.

The production of the movie has reportedly resumed, which was previously halted after the cinema release date was delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic crisis.



Dozens of vans could be seen parked outside the hall as member of the crew lifted plastic-covered items into the building - including what appeared to be a security body scanner.



The building was cordoned off with railings to stop the public getting too close to filming, as workmen set up the location before the cameras rolled again.