James Corden didn’t own furniture for 2 years as he feared dismissal from his show

British comedian James Corden has become one of the most prominent faces of late night talk shows.

However, the host, 42, was sure that his career as a talk show host would only last for a brief period as he feared getting dismissed from The Late Late Show.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Corden revealed: "When we moved here, my wife and I, we had two kids at that point, and I wouldn’t allow us to buy furniture. We rented all of our furniture."

"I said to my wife Julia, 'I’m going to get fired, this won’t work. And as soon as we get fired, we’ll just want to get back to London, so we don’t want to be lumbered with a couch,'" he went on to say.

He finally let go off that fear after two years as he said: "Eventually my wife was like, 'Please can we buy some furniture?' And I was like, 'OK, I think we are safe to buy furniture now.' That’s been every day of my adult life, really.”

"I’ve thought I’m going to get fired at some point,” he said, adding that this point of view helps him appreciate what he has.

"I think outside of even work, just in life, if you can constantly try to Google Earth yourself, realize where you are, realize what you are doing, fundamentally hang onto the very things that are important. Counting those blessings and checking your privilege and all those things I think are really useful and necessary things to do,” he added.