Saif Ali Khan has rejected five films alongside daughter Sara Ali Khan: Here’s why

Saif Ali Khan revealed how he is waiting for the perfect role to come up for him and Sara Ali Khan

Many Bollywood fans have been wondering why it is taking so long for the most famous father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, to share screens together.

It seems the Hum Tum actor had already given an answer to that previously in an interview as he revealed how he is waiting for the perfect role to come up that could convince the two of them to weave magic on silver screens together.

During an interview with ET Times, Saif said: "Depends on the role. In fact, we've been offered a few things because our line of work is quite an opportunist also. Yes. People have asked us and we've been offered about five films together, which have not been done for one reason or another. The film needs to be appealing to both of us. Yeah. So when we do it, it should be something that both of us are excited about."

According to reports, Sara was offered the role alongside Saif, playing his daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman back when her film Kedernath was shelved. However, upon her father’s advise, she did not take up the role, and later bagged Simmba instead alongside Ranveer Singh.