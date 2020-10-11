close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2020

Juggun Kazim welcomes baby girl

TV actress and host Juggun Kazim on Sunday said she has been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Juggun shared a couple of  pictures and thanked her fans  for their prayers and love.

The TV show host revealed that her daughter was born on  9th October, 2020.

The baby has been named Syeda Noor Bano Naqvi, according to Juggun's Insta post.

