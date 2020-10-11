Juggun Kazim welcomes baby girl

TV actress and host Juggun Kazim on Sunday said she has been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Juggun shared a couple of pictures and thanked her fans for their prayers and love.

The TV show host revealed that her daughter was born on 9th October, 2020.

The baby has been named Syeda Noor Bano Naqvi, according to Juggun's Insta post.

Check out her pictures:







