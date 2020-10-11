Simon Cowell looking forward for collaboration with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Beloved TV personality Simon Cowell seems to be gearing up for an official collaboration with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Being a close friend to TV producer David Foster, Cowell has a tight link to the Foster’s wife, a close friend of Meghan Markle.

With their close links in mind a source close to The Mirror stepped up to give an update about the duo’s connection with Cowell and even hinted at a future collaboration with the Britain’s Got Talent judge.

The source was quoted saying, “Simon is a huge fan of Prince Harry and Meghan and has known the Prince for many years. Harry used to pop along to The X Factor back in the day.”

The source also noted, “They have mutual friends in common and now Harry and Meghan are moving into the entertainment industry themselves.” Thus, “Simon has been happy to offer his support on a casual basis.”

The link between Meghan Cowell and Harry was once showed off during America’s Got Talent’s last final when the Duchess skyped to the event via her LA abode.

Not only that, the couple are also looking to mitigate the damage to their image that was caused by their explosive BLM speech and for that, have reached out to Diversity star Ashley Banjo.