Cardi B wakes up to a billboard sized birthday present from Offset: ‘Thank you sir’

It appears Cardi B’s two-year-old daughter Kulture and ex Offset were in cahoots and decided to surprise their favorite person with a birthday wish fit for a queen.

Cardi was the one to show off her birthday special in style and even sent a small little shoutout to her ex with a short and concise caption that read, “Thank you sir, I love it.”

In the video the rapper can also be heard saying, “Oh my goodness, Oh my God” throughout the short panned out view.

This birthday special came shortly after an eagle eyed observer noted how underneath Offset’s recent post about hair dying, he admitted to one of his fans, “I miss MRS. WAP.”

