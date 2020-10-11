Mariah Carey details how her son was subjected to racial abuse by a white supremacist

American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey detailed how her son has already encountered racism at the tender age of nine.

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s show earlier this week, the singer opened up about a disturbing incident where her son, Moroccan, had been racially abused by a white supremacist.

“Rocky just got bullied the other day by a White supremacist person that he thought was his friend. It’s like, insane. So this is the world we live in,” she said further.

She also mentioned to Cohen how her recently released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is also a guide for all those who have been subjected to racism in some form or the other.

“I’m reading chapters to them that are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism, and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself,” she said.

Carey co-parents twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Canon.