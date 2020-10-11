close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
Web Desk
October 11, 2020

Anurag Kashyap's accuser writes to Modi, claims 'mafia gang' will kill her

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 11, 2020
Indian actor Payal Ghosh, who alleged Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually assaulting her, has claimed that her life is in danger.

Penning an open appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ghosh claimed that her life is under the threat of the ‘mafia gang.’

“These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else,” she tweeted.

She had earlier claimed that she was being suppressed and humiliated by the entire ‘gang’ as she responded to actor Richa Chadha’s tweet addressed to the NCW chairperson.

“Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao,” Ghosh had said. 

