What Prince Harry secretly whispered to Meghan Markle on their wedding day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale royal wedding back in 2018 had left millions awestruck with its pristine and immaculate surroundings.

And while the former actor was one of the many completely in ruptures over the entire dazzling and enchanting scene at her wedding, the groom had his eyes fixed on the bride, looking head over heels.

Expert lip reader Terry Ruane, has cautiously observed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day and revealed the secret words that they said to each other which couldn’t be heard by the colossal number of people watching the televised ceremony.

According to Ruane, after Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle and handed her over to Harry, he addressed his father, saying: “Thank you, pa.”

Harry then turned to Meghan and reportedly said: “You look amazing. I missed you.”