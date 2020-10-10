Prince William finds Princess Charlotte an instigator of ‘trouble’

Prince William recently spilled the beans regarding his children and opened up about his softer side during the course of a documentary.

The documentary in question is part of Prince William’s new initiative A Planet For Us All, which aired on BBC1 this Monday.

From his love towards animals to his disdain for poaching and hunting, the next in line for the throne revealed the impact animals play in his family dynamic.

The location where the documentary was shot was the exact same location that Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton all those years ago.

According to The Mirror Prince William was quoted telling, "Africa is my second home, if you like. The wildlife, the environment, the people here, the scenery, everything about it. It got into my soul, and I realised that this is a really a special place."

Kenya holds a very special place in the prince’s heart, "Africa is where Prince William spent time shortly after his mother died” and is “also where he proposed.” Yet, "This is the first time he is returning since Prince Louis was born."

Prince William also revealed an adorable titbit regarding Princess Charlotte’s attitude while he conversed with a native African women and her child.

The prince was quoted asking the young one, "Do you like trouble? You are like my little Charlotte, how old is she?” Oh "She is three years, exactly, just like my little Charlotte!”

Prince William also went on to say, "I think you realise a lot more when you become a father. You can be a happy go lucky, young guy, enjoy parties and then all of a sudden, you go, 'There's a little person here, and I am responsible for that person'. Now I've got George, Charlotte and Louis, they're my life, and your outlook does change.”