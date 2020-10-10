Blake Shelton finds it ‘comforting’ to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton’s ladylove Gwen Stefani is joining him back for their joint production of The Voice and Blake is reportedly elated to work alongside his ‘comforting’ long-term partner.

While Gwen Stefani is no longer a regular judge on the show, in light of Nick Jonas’s departure, she will be joining as a fellow judge next to Shelton, John Legend, and even Kelly Clarkson.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blake claimed, "Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches. We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

Not just Shelton, but even Legend is excited to have Stefani join their star-studded posy. He told the outlet, "We're so excited to have Gwen Stefani back. I know Blake is very excited and very happy to have Gwen back but we all love Gwen. She's such a kind person, she has such a great spirit and energy and I love having her back."

Even Stefani herself is excited to get back into the swing of things herself, “I’m so grateful to be here. It's different, definitely different.”

"Everyone has all these rules and we're all being safe — it's just actually a little bit more exciting than usual, even though I didn't think that was possible because it was already super exciting."