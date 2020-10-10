close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
October 10, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry all set to make revolutionary podcast debut

Sat, Oct 10, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ruffling the feathers of the royals with Netflix deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bringing a pivotal project to the fore on World Mental Health Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making their groundbreaking podcast debut to emphasise the importance of mental health.

For the purpose, Harry and Meghan have joined hands  with the Teenager Therapy podcast — hosted by five seniors at an Anaheim, California high school — to mark the day. 

The episode will see the light of day on Saturday, showcasing Meghan and Harry's conversation about placing utmost importance on mental health and eradicating any stigma around it.

During the course of their discussion, Harry even got a new nickname, Hello! magazine reports. 

He was addressed as the 'Big H' when host Gael asked Harry what he likes to be called and the Duke replied that he is fine with anything. 

Although Meghan and Harry retained their royal titles after royal exit, they now prefer to simply go by 'Meghan and Harry.'

While attending a Travalyst conference in Edinburgh, Scotland this past February, Harry asked people to "just call me Harry."

Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD Check out the accounts below for more resources and support: @Heads_Together @Calmzone @MentalHealthFoundation @CharityNoPanic @SamaritansCharity @YoungMindsUK @GiveUsAShoutInsta @Childline_official @LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth @Jedfoundation @Pandas_UK @Charitysane @MindCharity @TimeToChangeCampaign @RethinkMentalIllness @MentalHealthMates @ActionHappiness @MHFAEngland @DitchTheLabel @TheBlurtFoundation

