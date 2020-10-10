close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
October 10, 2020

Max Ehrich slams Demi Lovato's fans telling them to stop bullying him: 'Leave me alone'

Sat, Oct 10, 2020

Max Ehrich requests Demi Lovato's fans to leave him alone

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato had a rather messy split that resulted in him having multiple breakdowns in public. 

More recently, Ehrich came forth shunning Lovato's fans asking them to stop bullying him. 

"We’re both anti-bullying people so people should stop bullying,” Ehrich told the cameras. “What people think it’s about — it has nothing to do with anything.

“People shouldn’t believe what they’re reading,” he continued.

Ironically, Ehrich earlier claimed to have come to know about his split from Lovato through a tabloid.

The soap opera actor then requested everyone to leave him alone, as he’s planning to “let her be.”

“[We have to] do whatever’s the healthiest and safest for both of us,” Ehrich said.

He added that although he hasn't heard Lovato's new breakup ballad, Still Have Me, he is sure “it’s amazing.”

“[I’ll] support her music forever,” he said.

