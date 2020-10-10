Khloe Kardashian seeks fans styling counsel on her looks

Reality star Khloe Kardashian seems worried about her appearance as she asked her fans for suggestions as to what to do with her locks.

The 'Keepin Up With The Kardashians' star changing looks received flak during lockdown and now the star turned to her fans for their opinion as she confessed to missing her statement locks.



The 36-year-old mesmerised fans with an utterly unrecognisable throwback picture where she had blonde hair.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture, showing her in black blazer outfit from Good American and a simple pair of black stilettos as she posed up a storm for her admirers.



She captioned post: "I found these old photos in my phone and they made me miss my blonde hair should I stick with brown or go back to blonde?? Blazer."





