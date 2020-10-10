close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2020

Khloe Kardashian seeks fans styling counsel on her looks

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 10, 2020

Reality star Khloe Kardashian seems worried about her appearance as she asked her fans for suggestions as to what to do with her locks.

The 'Keepin Up With The Kardashians' star changing looks received flak  during lockdown and now the star turned to her fans for their opinion as  she confessed to missing her statement locks.

The  36-year-old mesmerised fans with an utterly unrecognisable throwback picture where she had blonde hair.

Taking to Instagram, the  actress shared a picture, showing her in black blazer outfit from Good American and a simple pair of black stilettos as she posed up a storm for her admirers.

She captioned post: "I found these old photos in my phone and they made me miss my blonde hair should I stick with brown or go back to blonde?? Blazer."


