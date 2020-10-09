Biopic to feature Queen Elizabeth, reveals British director

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A British film director has revealed that Queen Elizabeth will star in a biopic in which he intends to document her life as the young princess and monarch.
It will be the first time the Queen would be playing herself in a cinematic film being made by renowned director Roger Michell.
Michell is an acclaimed filmmaker who has won several awards his career spanning over 4 decades.
Speaking to Daily Mail, the director revealed that he has already started working on a biopic documenting the queen's life.
He told the publication that he will be using archival footage of the Queen to make a "celebratory, irreverent collage of her extraordinary life."
"It's a truly cinematic mystery tour, up and down the decades; playful, poetic, funny, disobedient, ungovernable, affectionate, inappropriate and mischievous...but, in awe," Michell was quoted as having told Daily Mail.