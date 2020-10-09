Johnny Depp hits 7 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp's popularity on Instagram has grown exponentially since he joined the social media platform a few months ago.

The Hollywood actor has hit seven million followers within five months after he joined the photo and video sharing app.

The actor has shared 11 posts since he joined the Facebook-owned social media platform.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is following 118 people Salma Hayek, Naomi Compbell, John Lennon, Liam Payne, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and other celebrities.

Depp joined Instagram in April, months before he appeared before the London's High Court in a case against a British newspaper.



His former wife Amber Heard also gave evidence against Depp in the case which the actor had filed against the newspaper for calling him "wife beater".