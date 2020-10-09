Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted enjoying dinner with Hollywood pals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted enjoying dinner with Hollywood friends record producer David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee last night.



Meghan and Harry were spotted in their extremely rare outing to celebrate the pregnancy news of Katharine McPhee, who is expecting her first baby with hubby David.

It was the first time Meghan and Harry stepped out in the area after purchasing their $14 million mansion near Santa Barbara.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in an SUV alongwith by a driver and security personnel.

The couple, who stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year, were seen chatting and enjoying the company of their celebrity guests David and Katharine McPhee on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, Meghan and Prince Harry arrived hand in hand to the restaurant in Montecito. The royal couple was 10 minutes late as their celebrity guests David and Katharine McPhee arrived before them.

The royal couple was sporting masks when they arrived at the restaurant. They spent nearly three hours with their friends.

Earlier, there were reports that American Idol alum Katharine McPhee is expecting her first baby with husband Canadian record producer David Foster.

Katharine, 36 got married with David, 70, at St Yeghichie Armenian Church in London in June 2019.

Katherine is a close friend of Meghan Markle and they were together at their school while David Foster is the ‘surrogate’ father of Prince Harry.