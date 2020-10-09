Equity advocate dubs Prince Harry a lecturer of 'empty jargon' following BLM speech

With Prince Harry’s BLM speech cutting through UK sentiments like a horrid paper cut, Equity advocate Trevor Phillips came forward to call out the '1980s polytechnic lecturer' on his miniscule understanding of 'structural racism' and its roots.

In view of all the claims Prince Harry made regarding the UK and its alleged structural racism has been dubbed hokum by Phillips. He told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry “doesn’t appear to understand” the concept of race and is relying solely on “empty jargon” to move his point across.

Phillips also bashed Meghan Markle during his interview and claimed that Meghan’s claims of not knowing that there was black history month in the UK, showcases “how little she learnt about Britain” during her time there.

The Daily Mail reported upon Phillip’s piece in The Times and claimed, “For at least two decades it has been officially celebrated by British governments of every stripe, and marked by members of the royal family.”

“Meghan simply reminded us how little she learnt about Britain and, in particular, that she was unaware of the one moment in the year when Black Britain is acknowledged by Establishment Britain.”

Phillips admitted that while he has always been a strong supporter of the couple and “always wanted them to succeed” he now merely feels “sorry for Harry.”

During his piece in The Times Phillips wrote, “I feel sorry for Harry when he uses terms like “structural racism” that he doesn’t appear to understand and which make him sound like a 1980s polytechnic lecturer.”

“It’s the sort of empty jargon you’d expect him to be fed by the fashionable types behind this appeal. He puzzlingly reminded us that while London was ‘celebrated as one of the most diverse cities in the world’ when ‘you get out on the street and you actually talk to people it doesn’t feel as diverse as it actually is’.”

He concluded by saying, “Seriously? Two out of every five Londoners are non-white. Diversity isn’t so easy to miss in the capital.”