Katy Perry lauds Orlando Bloom for doing ‘great’ at parenting Daisy Bloom

American Idol judge Katy Perry is returning to the swing of things and she has left her fiancé Orlando Bloom in charge of their daughter Daisy Bloom.



Orlando Bloom has reportedly dived in headfirst and is acing daddy duties. During Perry’s recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Smile singer admitted, "It's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”

"But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in. I've seen the [BABYBJÖRN] on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good." Plus, with the whole world now her oyster, "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole."







