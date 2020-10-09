Kim Kardashian steps out for ‘dinner date’ with Kanye West amid divorce speculations

Kim Kardashian steps out for ‘dinner date’ with Kanye West amid divorce speculaitons

Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly facing marriage issues with husband Kanye West, mesmerised her fans with sweet family photos also featuring her husband Kanye as the celebrity couple stepped out for ‘dinner date’ amid divorce speculations.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star turned to Instagram and shared the family photos as the couple enjoyed ‘Dinner Dates’ in the Dominican Republic with their children.

Kim Kardashian posted the photos with the caption, “Dinner Dates in the DR” and a wave emoji at the end.

Kanye, 43, and wife Kim jetted off on a family getaway, months after the US presidential hopeful publicly apologised her over comments he made during his rally.



The celebrity couple also took their four children North West, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to the stunning Dominican Republic for some heartfelt family fun.

Kim, with these family photos, shut down the rumours she was planning to divorce Kanye West after six years.