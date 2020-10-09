Mindy Kaling leaves the internet floored with news of baby 2’s arrival

Mindy Kaling is America’s resident open book however, her recent reveal has left fans gasping for breath.

During her interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Kaling revealed the news of her birth and left both Colbert and fans in shock. "I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3. This is news to a lot of people. His name is Spencer." Kaling added.



Spencer is not Kaling’s only child. Back in 2017, the actress gave birth to a daughter and at the time, she even opened up about her struggles as a first-time parent and how her baby’s nurse Rose helped her through some of the toughest times imaginable.

"Rose helped me with everything,” Kaling told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "The fear of being alone with my baby. The fear of my baby not bonding with me.”

“The fear of me not bonding with her. The fear of not being able to feed her... All these fears were the worst I've ever had in my life, and Rose helped me keep them at bay. She was my mom when I needed a mom, and that wasn't even her job."

Later "I told her I don't know if I'll have another baby, but if it meant she would come and live with me, I may just go ahead and do it."

Up till now the identity of her daughter’s father remains a mystery. "My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” Kaling revealed to The New York Times Magazine at the time.

"I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff [her relationship with Katherine] really private.

"Right now I’m surprised at how much I enjoy being a mom... I did not think I had a big maternal instinct. I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about.

"But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you."