Prince William is the true resident ‘wild-child’ despite Prince Harry’s ‘bad boy’ past

Prince Harry’s bad boy personality is actually a swap he reportedly made with Prince William back when the royals were young.

According to royal author and expert Robert Lacey, an incident occurred back when Princess Diana and Prince Charles were together that truly showcased just how rowdy Prince William was.

Per an extract from the book, Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were taking a trip from London to Highgrove for the weekend and it was there that the Princess’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe recalls an interesting exchange between the future king and his spare brother.

Lancy claims, "According to Wharfe, Harry and his brother got embroiled in an argument in the back seat of the car, with their nanny vainly seeking to referee the dispute. 'You’ll be king one day,' said the 4-year-old Harry. 'I won’t. So I can do what I want.'" That was the point when Prince Harry’s bad boy personality was born, all at the tender age of 10.