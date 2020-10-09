Tory Lanez officially charged for the assault of Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has come under fire, at the hands of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office and as a result, has been charged with aggravated assault against Megan Thee Stallion.

According to the official press release, garnered by E!News, Lanez and Stallion got into an argument late on July 12th while driving in their SUV within Hollywood Hills. As soon as Stallion attempted to exit the duo's vehicle, multiple shots were fired towards Stallion's feet.

While Stallion is not addressed by name in the press release, the dates, events and history all match up to her experience. Back in July, Stallion came out and confirmed her wounds.

At the time she was also quoted telling the public that she "suffered gunshot wounds [on July 12] as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

A few days later on July 15th she once again confirmed the story and claimed, "I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery. But it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."