Aslıhan Hatun actress starts filming for new project

Gulsym Ali, the Turkish actress who played Aslihan Hatun in "Dirlis:Ertugrul" revealed that she is filming for her new project.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" actress shared a picture and a video in her stories as she teased her followers with her upcoming project.



Gulsym who rose to international fame with her stellar performance in the historical series didn't share much details.

International fans are eagerly waiting for her to share further details regarding her work.

She had played the role of Aslihan Hatun in Ertugrul, which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.



