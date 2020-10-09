close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2020

Aslıhan Hatun actress starts filming for new project

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 09, 2020

Gulsym Ali, the Turkish actress who played Aslihan Hatun in "Dirlis:Ertugrul" revealed that she is filming for her new project.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" actress shared a picture and a video in her stories as she teased her followers  with her upcoming project.

Gulsym who rose to international fame with her stellar performance in the historical series didn't share much details.

International fans are eagerly waiting for her to share further details regarding her work.

She had played the role of Aslihan Hatun in Ertugrul, which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.


