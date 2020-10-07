Billie Eilish leaves her fans excited about her comeback

Billie Eilish announced that she is all set to perform once again, leaving her fans excited ahead of the event.

Taking to Instagram, the singer said she has been missing shows and is glad to announce that she would be performing again.



Asking her fans to grab their tickets, Eilish said she would do a livestream on October 24.

"Miss doing shows so muuuuuch. Soo I’m doing a livestream october 24th and i can’t wait to be performing agaaaain. get your tickets now!," she wrote.







