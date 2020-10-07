close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
October 7, 2020

Billie Eilish leaves her fans excited about her comeback

Wed, Oct 07, 2020

Billie Eilish announced that she is  all set to perform once again, leaving her fans excited ahead of the event.  

Taking to Instagram, the singer said she has been missing shows and is glad to announce that she would be performing again.

Asking her fans to grab their tickets, Eilish said she would do a livestream on October 24.

"Miss doing shows so muuuuuch. Soo I’m doing a livestream october 24th and i can’t wait to be performing agaaaain. get your tickets now!," she wrote.



