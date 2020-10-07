Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have special plan to celebrate Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down from their royal family roles, would reportedly celebrate Christmas in style with some A-list friends.



Previously, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be spending Christmas holidays in their new mansion, but according to new reports, the family of three would be having a very A-list Christmas.



Some media outlet, in their new reports, claim that Harry and Meghan will be hosting Christmas in Los Angeles and inviting A-list friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

Katharine Hope McPhee is an American actress, singer, and songwriter. In May 2006, she was the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol. She's a good friend of Meghan.



According to reports, both the stars are very close to the royal couple. It was also being claimed that Katharine and Meghan used to go to school together, while Grammy-winning David reportedly has very close relation with Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan have been making headlines since they stepped back as senior royals and spending quality time together in the US.



There are also speculations that they would remain in their new home and won't invite any guest amid ongoing pandemic.

The couple, who signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes, have recently bought a home together in Montecito, Santa Barbara.