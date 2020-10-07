UK's 'Mirror' publishes news story from satire piece claiming PM Imran Khan criticised Man Utd skipper

n this file photo, Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan smiles onstage during an anti-government protest in front of the Parliament in Islamabad on August 28, 2014. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP)

A UK publication committed an embarrassing blunder on Wednesday when it posted a news story from a satire piece on Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming that he had criticised popular English football club Manchester United's skipper Harry Maguire.



The story featured the prime minister criticising Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and the Mirror jumped at the opportunity to cover the "news".

"Pakistan Prime Minister takes baffling swipe at Man Utd captain Harry Maguire," screamed the Mirror's headline. Unwittingly, the publication had based the story on the Pakistani prime minister from The Dependent, known for its humorous take on local news.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has taken a bizarre swipe at Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after defending his leadership of the country," read the story on Mirror.

"The 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning captain has defended his various decision though, by pointing at United, who he claims have a demographic three times the size of Pakistan.

"Drawing on the perceived leaders at Old Trafford in Red Devils captain Maguire and boss Solskjaer, Khan insists he is not doing a worse job than those at Old Trafford," the news story read further.



However, several hours after the story was posted, it apparently became obvious to someone at the publication that a gaffe had been made and hence, it was taken down immediately.



