Aamir Khan reveals his mother’s lesson on empathy and kindness

Aamir Khan recently delivered a masterclass at the convocation ceremony of Bennett University

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is surely one of the most influential figures around the globe as he never fails to inspire those around him.

The PK actor recently delivered a masterclass at the convocation ceremony of Bennett University where he spoke about the importance of kindness and making sure he doesn’t hurt anyone with his actions.

"When I was a kid, I used to play a lot of tennis. I was Maharashtra number one for a brief period, in sub-juniors. My mother used to keep some newspaper cuttings. I am very close to my mother, and she is a big influence on me. She would wait for me to come home after tennis and ask me if I won or lost,” he said.

"One day I came home and she, as usual, asked me the same and I told her I had won. A little later, while we were having tea, she was introspecting, and she said: 'The boy who lost to you, he must also have reached home by now, and his mother would have asked him the same thing, and she would be feeling bad that her son lost'. I was shocked, I had not thought of that!” he said.

He went on to recall that his mother felt the pain that the other boy’s mother must have felt which led to him being deeply impacted in terms of being cautious about other people’s emotions.

"Since then, I realised that one should never hurt someone or make someone upset, no matter what profession you get into, the ability to be sensitive to other people's feeling is a quality that is rare and special to have,” he went on to say.

“It is an important emotion. So go out there, have a great life, have a great time, but see if you can make others happy and be sensitive towards others,” he added.