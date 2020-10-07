Alia Bhatt back on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' sets after 'Sadak 2' failure

Alia Bhatt is reportedly back on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai

B-Town's leading lady Alia Bhatt is moving past the several controversies she had been embroiled in over the summer and treading ahead to prove her haters wrong.

The Raazi star is reportedly back on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai and is working from dusk till dawn.

Talking to Mid-Day, a source claimed: "To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning."

"Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup,” the source said further.

"A 50-member team, including the cast, has been hand-picked for this schedule that will see Sanjay sir wrap up Alia's scenes. While television actor Shantanu Maheshwari had filmed his song before the lockdown, the shoot of two more tracks is on the cards,” they added.