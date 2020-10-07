Ayeza Khan sets temperature soaring after stunning makeover

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot

Ayeza Khan looked ravishing after undergoing a stunning makeover for her latest photo-shoot.

The actress took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures wherein she looks ethereal.

Ayeza's photos have set temperatures soaring. She can be seen wearing a shimmery metallic gown in a photo, whereas in another one she dons a statement red attire.

Check out the actress's latest photo-shoot here















