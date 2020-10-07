Ayeza Khan sets temperature soaring after stunning makeover

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ayeza Khan looked ravishing after undergoing a stunning makeover for her latest photo-shoot.
The actress took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures wherein she looks ethereal.
Ayeza's photos have set temperatures soaring. She can be seen wearing a shimmery metallic gown in a photo, whereas in another one she dons a statement red attire.