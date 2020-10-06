Islamabad mayor steps down

Islamabad mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz. — Radio Pakistan/File

Islamabad mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz on Tuesday announced he is resigning from his post as mayor as he is no longer able to serve the capital's citizens due to the federal government taking back Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad's powers.



"The way we have been pushed to the wall with all powers taken back by federal government, MCI (Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad) can no longer serve its dearest citizens. Better to quit if I can't help my people," he wrote on Twitter.

A photo of his resignation letter was attached, along with the statement for the "record" that the resignation followed clearance of two references, audits and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiries.

Aziz said that MCI had funds but there was no release of their funds as there was no finance department put to the task. "We did our best to keep things moving. But now all departments under MCI have been withdrawn, handed over to CDA," he said.

He thanked his "dearest citizens" for their support, for pointing out where the administration was weak and appreciated where they were strong.

"We all worked together to make Islamabad beautiful, clean, green, healthy and safest. Respect," he said in conclusion.

PTI, PML-N tussle

Earlier this year, a reference had been filed against Aziz — who is affiliated with opposition party PML-N — in which it was alleged that he was abusing his powers, using staff for personal use, and using official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement.

The reference was filed by Humayun Akhtar, a member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO). A local government commission led by PTI lawmaker Ali Nawaz Awan had recommended Aziz be suspended during the course of an ensuing investigation.

MNA Awan is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on CDA Affairs. The matter appeared to be a political tug of war between the PTI and the PML-N.

Aziz, however, had challenged the reference in a petition to the Islamabad High Court, claiming the accusations against him were politically motivated. He had informed the court that despite a legal delegation of power to the MCI, many of the functions had not been transferred by the CDA and the chief commissioner office to the MCI.

Aziz had also alleged that the ruling PTI had paralysed union councils in Islamabad and that MNA Awan had brought up challenges for the mayor soon after being appointed the head of the commission that filed the reference against him.

Subsequently, in May, Aziz was suspended for a 90-day period, in order to conduct a free and transparent inquiry against him

Aziz termed the claims against him as "baseless".

Responding to his suspension, he said: "I was immediately suspended over baseless allegations. There are serious allegations of corruption against the PTI's ministers, MNAs, parliamentary secretaries.

"The PTI government did not suspend or remove anyone over the 'sugar scandal'. They played with people's lives in the medicine scandal and yet again, the PTI government did not remove any of its ministers," he added.

Aziz claimed that he was removed "in retaliation for my affiliation with PML-N".

His suspension was later withdrawn and he was allowed to resume his duties.



