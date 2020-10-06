David Beckham bars his wife Victoria from using her phone: report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
David Beckham reportedly banned her beautiful wife Victoria from using phone so they can spend quality time together.
Both the stars are taking all possible steps to keep their 21-year marriage healthy. The football star reportedly issued a phone-ban so they can reconnect with each other to make their evening beautiful.
The much-adored couple recently enjoyed a week-long break to have a quality time with family.
Beckham and his wife would reportedly show more affection towards each other as they said good bye to their phones for a romantic evening.
It was reported that Beckham has noticed that Victoria always got her phone in her hand, so he's told her to spend a device-free evenings at home which benefit the entire family.