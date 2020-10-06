close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

David Beckham bars his wife Victoria from using her phone: report

Tue, Oct 06, 2020

David Beckham reportedly banned her beautiful wife  Victoria  from using phone   so they can spend quality time together.

Both the stars are taking all possible  steps to keep their 21-year marriage healthy. The football star reportedly issued a phone-ban so they can reconnect with each other to make their evening beautiful.

The much-adored couple recently enjoyed a week-long  break to have a quality time with family.

Beckham  and his wife would reportedly show more affection towards each other as they  said good bye to their phones for a romantic  evening.

It was reported that Beckham has noticed that  Victoria always got her phone in her hand, so he's told her to spend a device-free evenings at home which  benefit the  entire family.

