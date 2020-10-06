close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Web Desk
October 6, 2020

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney's new video leaves fans in awe

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 06, 2020

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney, who returned to her social media on Sunday after a break, shared a stunning video to give fans a  major fitness envy.

Sharing the amazing  video on her Instagram, the 40-year-old stylist wrote:  "I’ve had so many of you reach out for more exercise videos. This one is great to do at home and all core. 5 people can win some fitness gear from me if you promise to do the work! Leave your comments below (filmed pre Covid). 4 rounds, set of 12 each side. Enjoy"

Meghan's pal broke her social media silence last week as she had posted a picture on her Instagram stories .

Her latest post comes just one week after she announced she would be taking a 'much needed break' from social media for a few weeks to 'get some real work done'.

In her earlier post, which was published on her Instagram story at the weekend, Jessica wrote: 'I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family.' 

