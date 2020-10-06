Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney's new video leaves fans in awe

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney, who returned to her social media on Sunday after a break, shared a stunning video to give fans a major fitness envy.



Sharing the amazing video on her Instagram, the 40-year-old stylist wrote: "I’ve had so many of you reach out for more exercise videos. This one is great to do at home and all core. 5 people can win some fitness gear from me if you promise to do the work! Leave your comments below (filmed pre Covid). 4 rounds, set of 12 each side. Enjoy"

Meghan's pal broke her social media silence last week as she had posted a picture on her Instagram stories .



Her latest post comes just one week after she announced she would be taking a 'much needed break' from social media for a few weeks to 'get some real work done'.

In her earlier post, which was published on her Instagram story at the weekend, Jessica wrote: 'I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family.'