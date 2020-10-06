Prince William’s thoughts on Princess Diana ‘canoodling’ with James Hewitt exposed

Prince William’s honest reaction in regards to his mother Princess Diana’s relationship with James Hewitt has recently resurfaced and royal fans are shocked over how angry the young royal really was.

'Squidgygate' as the princess was known in the royal palace had a rather averse reaction to an unearthed explicit phone exchange between Prince Charles and Camilla, however, when she turned her attention towards another man, namely James Hewitt, it was Prince William’s turn to throw the biggest royal tantrum ever seen.

From 1994, all the way up to 1995, 13-year-old William witnessed his parent’s public battle, in all its raw realities. After bottling up his feelings regarding his father turning towards mistress Camilla, the young teenager was sent over the edge when his mother did the same and publically announced details of her affair with James Hewitt.

Per a report by the Daily Mail, when Prince William’s housemaster returned to his personal study, the prince was slumping down on his sofa, visibly upset.

It was only two days later however that the prince truly ‘blew up’ and told his mother that he is just “so angry with her.”

Sources reveal, “All hell broke loose. He was furious . . . that she had spoken badly of his father, that she had mentioned Hewitt . . . He started shouting and crying and, when she tried to put her arms around him, he shoved her away.”

By the next day the young royal extended an olive branch and apologized to his mother, however, the damage was still done none the less.

“’What have I done?’” Diana kept asking her closest aids. 'What have I done to my children?'”