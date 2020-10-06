Malaika Arora heaps praises on Nora Fatehi

Bollywood star Malaika Arora has praised dance sensation Nora Fatehi saying, “You are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too”.



Taking to Instagram, Malaika who returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer , shared a sweet photo with the Dilbar girl and wrote, “Thank you @norafatehi for the beautiful post..... u are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too.”

She went on to say “U left a lasting impression in all our hearts n of course many broken hearts ... can’t wait to share the stage with u again n burn it.”

Earlier, Nora Fatehi gave a shout-out to Malaika as the latter resumed shooting for the dance-based reality show.



She had turned to Instagram and shared a series of dazzling pictures from the sets of the show and wrote, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience!”







